Oak Ridge Civic Center undergoing renovations for planned conference center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 14, 2023) – The Oak Ridge Civic Center is undergoing renovations to transform part of the building into a 10,834-square-foot conference center.

Work is underway right now and will continue for the next year or so. During the renovations, the following parts of the Civic Center will be closed:

  • A/B Room, Club Room, and Craft Room
  • East Wing restrooms (the restrooms adjacent to the gym will remain open)
    • An accessible portable restroom has been placed near the entrance to the gym and accessible restrooms are available in the Senior Center and Library during their operating hours.
  • East wing past the restrooms across from the indoor pool

A section of the walking trail in A.K. Bissell Park behind the Civic Center has been rerouted for construction.

Both gyms, indoor pool, and locker rooms will remain open. The project will also include improvements to the shower and restroom facilities.

As a part of the project, a sprinkler system will be installed in the entire Civic Center facility. The Civic Center’s recreational spaces like the pool and gym will remain at the facility.

If you have any questions about the availability at the Civic Center, please call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450. For more information on the planned conference center, visit oakridgetn.gov/proposed-oak-ridge-conference-center.

