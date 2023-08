James Richard Hamby, age 41 passed away August 14, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1982.

He is preceded in death by his father Ellis Ray Hamby; brother Ellis Ray Hamby, Jr.

He is survived by his mother Star Hamby; sons Bo & Luke Hamby; wife Hope Hamby; grandmother Mary Bone.

James wishes is to be cremated and no memorial services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James Richard Hamby.

