Ribbon Cutting Held for Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program

The program will train future doctors in family medicine

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – July 18, 2023 – A ribbon cutting event for the Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program, a new medical residency program training medical students in family medicine, was held on Tuesday, July 18. The event took place at Methodist Family Medicine Clinic, which will be the host site for the medical students. Tours of the clinic, which began serving patients in February 2023, were provided following remarks from the program director as well as Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Health leaders.

The residency program brings medical school graduates to the Knoxville-Oak Ridge area to continue their advanced training to become family doctors. Methodist Medical Center is the sponsoring institution for the new Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been accredited by the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

“This new unopposed residency program will create more family medicine providers in the area, which is currently facing a shortage,” said James Schindler, MD, MPH, director of the residency program. “Residents will gain real-life experience treating patients at Methodist Family Medicine Clinic and will have access to top-quality resources, physicians and technology through Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Health.”

“At Covenant Health, we aim to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve, and part of that is adding providers that can provide high-quality care,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health. “The knowledge the students will gain in the new residency program will allow them to serve current patients in the Oak Ridge area. We look forward to welcoming these students next summer and having them be a part of our care team.”

Family medicine doctors provide coordinated and comprehensive health care for individuals and families across all ages, genders, diseases and parts of the body. The residency program will be integrated with the newly opened Methodist Family Medicine Clinic in Oak Ridge. The clinic offers family medicine and primary care services.

Applications for the residency program opened this summer and the program will welcome its first class of eight residents in July 2024.

James Schindler, MD, MPH, will lead the clinic, which is currently accepting new patients of all ages. He is board-certified in family medicine with clinical interests in public health, geriatrics, mental health and sports medicine. Dr. Schindler has nearly 40 years of experience in family medicine and previously practiced at Hamblen Primary Care in Morristown.

Methodist Family Medicine Clinic will be located at 200 New York Ave., Westmall Medical Park, Suite 150 in Oak Ridge and be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. For an appointment or more information, call 865-835-5850.

About the Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program

The Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program will bring medical students to the Knoxville-Oak Ridge area to continue their medical training in becoming family medicine doctors. The program has been accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The program will be introduced in conjunction with a new physician practice, Methodist Family Medicine Clinic, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Learn more at MMCFamilyMedicineResidency.com.

About Methodist Family Medicine Clinic

Methodist Family Medicine Clinic is a primary care practice that began serving patients in February 2023. The clinic is located on the Methodist Medical Center campus. As a member of Covenant Medical Group, Covenant Health’s physician-practice division, the clinic has all the resources of the region’s top-performing healthcare network.

About Methodist Medical Center

Founded in 1942, Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, a member of Covenant Health, has been responsible for providing its surrounding communities with the latest advanced medical treatments and technology for more than 75 years. Now a 283-bed regional medical center, Methodist serves a population of 200,000 and offers more than 30 specialties including complete cardiology, orthopedics, oncology and surgical services, as well as full spectrum of outpatient diagnostics. Learn more at mmcoakridge.com.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is a Tennessee-based healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. As a not-for-profit health system, we are dedicated to being the region’s premier healthcare network through service, community and innovation. We provide patient-centered care that inspires clinical and service excellence, and strive to be the first and best choice for our patients, employees, physicians, employers, volunteers and communities. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 compassionate caregivers, expert clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

Those in the picture of the ribbon cutting: (L-R) Jeremy Biggs, president and chief administrative officer, Methodist Medical Center, Jon-David Deeson, executive vice president of physician enterprises and ambulatory services, Covenant Health, Mike Belbeck, executive vice president of operations, Covenant Health, Doug Campbell, general counsel, Covenant Health, Jim VanderSteeg, president and chief executive officer, Covenant Health, Mandy Halford, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief medical informatics officer, Covenant Health, Dr. Halford is also the designated institutional officer, or “DIO” of graduate medical education for Covenant Health, Jim Schindler, MD, program director and core faculty member, Methodist Family Medicine Residency and primary care physician, Ronald Murff, MD, core faculty member, Methodist Family Medicine Residency and primary care physician, Luke Howell, MD, core faculty member and associate program director, Methodist Family Medicine Residency and primary care physician, Monty Scott, president and chief administrative officer, Covenant Medical Group

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...