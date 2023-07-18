Attorney Tim Elrod Appointed Temporary Juvenile Judge in Anderson County

Last night the Anderson County Commission in a vote of 9-7, on the 2nd ballot, voted to appoint Tim Elrod of OEB Law as temporary Juvenile Judge for Anderson County.  Attorney David Dunkirk of Oak Ridge was the other Attorney considered on the 2nd ballot. The appointment is to fill the judicial vacancy where Judge Brian Hunt was deployed by the US Army in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.  The vacancy will run from August 1, 2023, and end May 2024. The Anderson County Board of Commissioners was seeking a qualified attorney meeting all requirements in Tennessee law for judicial appointments to fill this temporary vacancy. 

Tim Elrod, an Anderson County resident, is the founder and managing Attorney at Law for OEB Law in Knoxville.  He is a graduate of Tusculum College and received his Jurisprudence from Oklahoma City University School of Law.  Tim is also a huge supporter of high school football in East Tennessee including here on BBB TV-12.

