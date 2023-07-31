Arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Ladean Cox

One person is in the county jail on numerous charges after a traffic stop by County deputies last Friday night around 11:30pm. According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department intake database, 23-year-old Jordan Ladean Cox was booked in on four charges of aggravated assault, four charges of reckless endangerment, two charges of criminal trespassing, driving on revoked or suspended license, and driving under the influence, the implied consent law, and not having Insurance on his vehicle. He remains jailed today on no bond awaiting a court appearance.
Jordan Ladean Cox, 23
White/Male
Booking Number: 26657
Booked: 07/28/23
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Arresting Date/Time: 07/28/2023 11:35
Bond: $0.00
1 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 06/29/2021
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
2 – Aggravated Assault
Offense Date: 06/29/2021
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
3 – Reckless Endangerment
Offense Date: 06/29/2021
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
4 – Reckless Endangerment
Offense Date: 06/29/2021
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
5 – Criminal Trespass
Offense Date: 07/28/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
6 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 07/28/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
7 – Driving Under The Influence
Offense Date: 05/17/2022
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
8 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
Offense Date: 05/17/2022
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
9 – Implied consent License suspension
Offense Date: 05/17/2022
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
10 – Reckless Driving
Offense Date: 07/28/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
10 – Reckless Driving
Offense Date: 07/28/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane
11 – Compliance with financial responsibility law required
Offense Date: 07/28/2023
Bond: $0.00
Bond Type: Bond Revoked
Charging Agency: Roane