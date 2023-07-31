Arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Ladean Cox

One person is in the county jail on numerous charges after a traffic stop by County deputies last Friday night around 11:30pm. According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department intake database, 23-year-old Jordan Ladean Cox was booked in on four charges of aggravated assault, four charges of reckless endangerment, two charges of criminal trespassing, driving on revoked or suspended license, and driving under the influence, the implied consent law, and not having Insurance on his vehicle. He remains jailed today on no bond awaiting a court appearance.

Jordan Ladean Cox, 23

White/Male

Booking Number: 26657

Booked: 07/28/23

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 07/28/2023 11:35

Bond: $0.00

1 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 06/29/2021

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

2 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 06/29/2021

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

3 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 06/29/2021

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

4 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 06/29/2021

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

5 – Criminal Trespass

Offense Date: 07/28/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

6 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 07/28/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

7 – Driving Under The Influence

Offense Date: 05/17/2022

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

8 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 05/17/2022

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

9 – Implied consent License suspension

Offense Date: 05/17/2022

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

10 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 07/28/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

10 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 07/28/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

11 – Compliance with financial responsibility law required

Offense Date: 07/28/2023

Bond: $0.00

Bond Type: Bond Revoked

Charging Agency: Roane

