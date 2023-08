A female in the Roane County Jail identified as 45-year-old Misty Elwana Cratty remained in jail today on a $5,000 Bond. Charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, two charges of public intoxication, 2 criminal trespassing charges, and 2 resisting arrest charges.

