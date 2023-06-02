Volunteers needed for Ramsey Cascades and Little Cataloochee trail rehabilitation 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park managers are recruiting volunteers to help the park’s trail crews with rehabilitation projects on the Ramsey Cascades and Little Cataloochee trails. Volunteers are needed every Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. anytime through September 2023. Volunteers must register in advance by contacting Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator, Adam Monroe, by email or phone.

The two-year trail rehabilitation project on Ramsey Cascades Trail continues this year as part of the Trails Forever program supported by Friends of the Smokies. The four-mile Ramsey Cascades Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park and lies in the Greenbrier area. It is the only way visitors can access the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park. Rehabilitation will improve overall trail safety and protect the park’s natural resources.

The Trails Forever program provides opportunities for both skilled and non-skilled volunteers to work alongside park crews in Tennessee and North Carolina to make lasting improvements to park trails. Volunteers will perform a wide range of trail maintenance and trail rehabilitation work depending on volunteer experience level, like installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments, and removing brush. While these jobs may vary in complexity, all Trails Forever volunteers must be able to hike at least four miles and safely perform strenuous and often difficult manual labor. Volunteers should be comfortable lifting heavy objects and using hand tools such as shovels, rakes, axes, and loppers. The park will supply all safety gear, tools, and equipment needed for the projects. Volunteers will need to wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed footwear and bring a day pack with food, water, rainwear and personal gear for the day.

The Trails Forever program is a partnership between Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Friends of the Smokies. To sign up for a workday or for more information, contact Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or Adam_Monroe@nps.gov.Prior notice of your attendance is mandatory for project planning. More information and Frequently Asked Questions can be found at https://friendsofthesmokies.org/trailsforever/volunteer/.

