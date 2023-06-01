Over 380 Health & Eye Exams Provided to ORS Students Through Well Child Partnership

Brad Jones 3 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – During the 2022-23 school year, through a partnership with Well Child, more than 380 health and eye exams were administered to students of Oak Ridge Schools at no cost to the student. Exams were given by licensed Well Child medical professionals on site at each school, minimizing time away from the classroom. The exams are integral in identifying health concerns and vision impairments in students, and this year’s 116 comprehensive eye exams resulted in 29 students receiving a pair of eyeglasses.

“We were thrilled to partner with Well Child this year,” said Jenifer Laurendine, principal of Willow Brook Elementary. “The staff were amazing and Well Child provided an opportunity for our students to receive services they may not have been able to acquire otherwise.  We had several students get glasses who have struggled with vision for some time – they were so happy to try on glasses and get their own pair!”

In addition to eye exams, 267 students across all Oak Ridge Schools campuses received annual physical exams. Parents are given a copy of all exam results and, if necessary, referrals are made to providers in the Oak Ridge Community for additional services.

“Student vision is crucial to academic success and we were able to help our students be successful through the Well Child program,” Laurendine explained. “We look forward to partnering with Well Child again in the future.”

Oak Ridge Schools will continue its partnership with Well Child during the 2023-2024 school year. To enroll your student in the Well Child program, fill out and return the packet that will be sent home at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, or complete the form electronically by creating an account on the Well Child website. For additional information, contact Marcia Wade at 865-425-9028 or email mkwade@ortn.edu.

To learn more about Well Child, visit www.wellchild.com.

Well Child
Well Child, Inc partners with more than 30 school districts in Tennessee and Mississippi to offer high quality, preventive healthcare to children in a familiar environment. Well Child reduces health inequities and improves health outcomes for underserved youth and has become the largest school health care provider in the state of Tennessee. Most services are offered at no cost to the parent, guardian or school as the work is done in partnership with insurance companies. Well Child believes that healthy students are better prepared to achieve success in learning and in life, and that early detection is key to positive health outcomes.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Foundation assembles campaign cabinet for largest capital project in Roane State history

Pictured L-R, back row: Barry Stephenson; Andy Page; Dr. Shirley Raines; Rhonda Longmire; Hon. Jim …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: