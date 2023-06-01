Over 380 Health & Eye Exams Provided to ORS Students Through Well Child Partnership

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – During the 2022-23 school year, through a partnership with Well Child, more than 380 health and eye exams were administered to students of Oak Ridge Schools at no cost to the student. Exams were given by licensed Well Child medical professionals on site at each school, minimizing time away from the classroom. The exams are integral in identifying health concerns and vision impairments in students, and this year’s 116 comprehensive eye exams resulted in 29 students receiving a pair of eyeglasses.

“We were thrilled to partner with Well Child this year,” said Jenifer Laurendine, principal of Willow Brook Elementary. “The staff were amazing and Well Child provided an opportunity for our students to receive services they may not have been able to acquire otherwise. We had several students get glasses who have struggled with vision for some time – they were so happy to try on glasses and get their own pair!”

In addition to eye exams, 267 students across all Oak Ridge Schools campuses received annual physical exams. Parents are given a copy of all exam results and, if necessary, referrals are made to providers in the Oak Ridge Community for additional services.

“Student vision is crucial to academic success and we were able to help our students be successful through the Well Child program,” Laurendine explained. “We look forward to partnering with Well Child again in the future.”

Oak Ridge Schools will continue its partnership with Well Child during the 2023-2024 school year. To enroll your student in the Well Child program, fill out and return the packet that will be sent home at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, or complete the form electronically by creating an account on the Well Child website. For additional information, contact Marcia Wade at 865-425-9028 or email mkwade@ortn.edu.

To learn more about Well Child, visit www.wellchild.com.

Well Child

Well Child, Inc partners with more than 30 school districts in Tennessee and Mississippi to offer high quality, preventive healthcare to children in a familiar environment. Well Child reduces health inequities and improves health outcomes for underserved youth and has become the largest school health care provider in the state of Tennessee. Most services are offered at no cost to the parent, guardian or school as the work is done in partnership with insurance companies. Well Child believes that healthy students are better prepared to achieve success in learning and in life, and that early detection is key to positive health outcomes.

