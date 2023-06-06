Report now in on Motorcycle accident last Friday in South Roane County

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report we received on Monday evening a motorcyclist from Roane County’s south end was injured last Friday evening when his motorcycle he was operating collided with a car on Ponders Gap Road resulting in him being seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The report stated that 37-year-old Jeremy Tuttle was operating his 1999 Kawasaki in the 400 block of Ponder’s Gap Road south of The Midway High School, when according to the report as he was heading northbound crossed over into the southbound lane in a curve striking a car driven by Justin Hargis age 46. Hargis was not injured but according to the report was cited for driving on a revoked license and no insurance on the 1998 Pontiac Sunfire he was driving. Tuttle was charged with due care and violation of the financial responsibility no insurance law and or tag updated on the motorcycle. The THP was assisted by the sheriff’s office and EMA along with South Roane County Fire Department officials for Traffic Control while the investigation was ongoing.

