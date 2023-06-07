James Kenneth Green, Rockwood

Mr. James Kenneth Green, age 78 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born on October 1, 1944, in Crossville, TN. He served in the National Guard. He retired from working with the City of Kingston. James was a member of the Daysville Church of Christ. He loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He also cared for his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members who preceded him in death. He was loved and cherished by many and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Verdan James Green & Barbara Young Green; Wife: Patricia Darlene Foland Green; Sons: Scotty James Green, William Kenneth Green; Grandchildren: Jamie Lynn Green. He is survived by:

Daughter: Kathy C. Powell (Fiance of 8 years, Robert Humphreys)

Grandchildren: Katherine H. Hembree (Travis Lee Hembree II), Jonathan Wayne Forrester, Courtney Sheyenne Green

Great Grandchildren: Travis Lee Hembree III, James Kenneth Green, Tyson Luke Hembree, Ethan Wayne, Mason, Sheyenne Lola Bartley

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. A time will be announced once arrangements have been finalized. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Kenneth Green.

