Oliver Springs Council and Water Board Meetings Canceled for Tonight (June 8, 2023)

The Oliver Springs Town Council Meeting that was scheduled for June 1st, was moved to June 8th to accommodate vacations, however, due to illness, the meeting scheduled for 7pm tonight has been canceled along with the Water Board Meeting. The Town will meet in its regular 3rd Thursday meeting on June 15th at 7pm (next Thursday).
Tags Anderson County Board of Aldermen canceled illness Mayor Jason Stiltner Oliver Springs Roane County sickness Town Council Town of Oliver Springs
