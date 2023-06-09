Danny Carroll Jones, South Gate, MI (formerly of Kingston)

Danny Carroll Jones, age 75, of South Gate, Michigan, formerly of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Henry Ford Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan. He was born on April 1, 1948, in Loving, Georgia. Danny was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and loved attending church and listening to gospel music. He was a United States Army veteran and enjoyed being part of the veteran services held each year at his home church. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Ruth Elizabeth Williams Jones; and brother, Charles W. Jones.

SURVIVORS

Sister                                      Doris Trent of South Gate, MI

Nieces                                     Kathy Grant & husband, Mark of Allen Park, MI

Nephew                                  Mark Jones & wife, Renee of Howell, MI

Sister-in-law                          Mary Jones of Howell, MI

Great-nieces                           Kortney Grant of Allen Park, MI

                                                Chelsea Revoir of Allen Park, MI

                                                Megan Sredzenski & husband, Brandon of Howell, MI

                                                Ashley Jones of Switzerland

Great-nephew                        R. J. McDaniel of Taylor, MI

Great-niece                             Francine Revoir of Allen Park, MI

Great-great-nephews            Cole, Brody, and Aiden Sredzenski of Howell, MI

A host of friends who will miss him greatly.

A private interment will take place at Kingston Memorial Gardens in Kingston, Tennessee with prayer by Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.

