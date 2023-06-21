Oak Ridge to host USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships Thursday

Oak Ridge will host the USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships on Thursday, June 22. Elite cyclists nationwide will be displaying their skill and competing for the championship. The races will affect traffic in parts of east Oak Ridge near the Clinch River starting at 7 am Thursday.

The women’s races start at 9:30 a.m. and the men’s at about 12 p.m. traffic and road closures will have to be done as they were last year including on Melton Lake Drive, access to Emory Valley Road, and the

impact on neighborhoods. All roads are expected to reopen a little after 5pm. For questions or information, call (865) 483-1321 or send an email to cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.

Melton Lake Drive Impact:

7 a.m.—partial shutdown of Melton Lake Drive begins. The closure runs from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road.

8:30 a.m.—Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Boulevard. Union Valley Road will also be closed. Residents of the River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods may enter and exit right onto Melton Lake Drive toward Edgemoor Road until full closure.

