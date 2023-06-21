ACSO: Two indicted, arrested in separate abuse cases

Brad Jones 40 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

Amanda Whitworth, 35

Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two people on charges related to the sexual abuse of children.

35-year-old Amanda Whitworth, a former teacher’s assistant at the Clinch River Community School, was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of sexual contact by an authority figure. She was terminated from that position on February 1st, according to an Anderson County Schools spokesman. As of this morning (Wednesday, June 21st), she remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.

Kevin Renville, 60

60-year-old Kevin Renville was indicted by the grand jury on four counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of child rape. Renville was in custody as of this morning on bonds totaling $200,000.

In a press release shared to social media, officials said that these arrests were the “collaborative efforts of Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the invaluable assistance of the United States Marshals.”

“We are committed to protecting our community, especially its most vulnerable members. Today, we announce the arrest of two individuals who have been indicted by the grand jury for crimes against children. Their actions are utterly reprehensible and will not be tolerated.” stated Sheriff Russell Barker in the release.

No other information is being released, as the alleged victims in each case are juveniles.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

House Fire call in East Roane County Today responds all Volunteer Agencies

All volunteer fire departments that were available today were sent to 215 Howard Road, which …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: