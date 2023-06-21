ACSO: Two indicted, arrested in separate abuse cases

Amanda Whitworth, 35

Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two people on charges related to the sexual abuse of children.

35-year-old Amanda Whitworth, a former teacher’s assistant at the Clinch River Community School, was indicted by the grand jury on two counts of sexual contact by an authority figure. She was terminated from that position on February 1st, according to an Anderson County Schools spokesman. As of this morning (Wednesday, June 21st), she remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.

Kevin Renville, 60

60-year-old Kevin Renville was indicted by the grand jury on four counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of child rape. Renville was in custody as of this morning on bonds totaling $200,000.

In a press release shared to social media, officials said that these arrests were the “collaborative efforts of Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the invaluable assistance of the United States Marshals.”

“We are committed to protecting our community, especially its most vulnerable members. Today, we announce the arrest of two individuals who have been indicted by the grand jury for crimes against children. Their actions are utterly reprehensible and will not be tolerated.” stated Sheriff Russell Barker in the release.

No other information is being released, as the alleged victims in each case are juveniles.

