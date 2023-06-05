5-year-old Boy Flown by Lifestar Friday after fall from tree in Kingston

In emergency traffic throughout the weekend, last Friday just around 7:00 p.m. a 5-year-old boy was transported by LifeStar from the Kingston helipad after he fell out of a tree at the Kingston Four Apartments. According to police chief Jim Washam, he did not have an immediate update on the boy’s condition today. Washam appreciated the quick response by his officers and the paramedics on the scene, and of course the fire First Responders, for the immediate care to get the 5-year-old on the helicopter and transported to Knoxville.

