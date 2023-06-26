Blair VFD Responds to 2 Vehicle Accident

Dudley Evans

Blair volunteer fire department First Responders and two ambulances were sent to a two-car crash on Sugar Grove Valley Road Sunday. The accident blocked both lanes of travel for a brief time and two people were taken to the hospital. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

