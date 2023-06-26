Blair VFD Responds to 2 Vehicle Accident

Blair volunteer fire department First Responders and two ambulances were sent to a two-car crash on Sugar Grove Valley Road Sunday. The accident blocked both lanes of travel for a brief time and two people were taken to the hospital. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Tags Blair Volunteer Fire Department Roane County Sugar Grove Valley Road Tennessee Highway Patrol THP
