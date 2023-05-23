UCOR continues expanding summer intern program

College interns gather for orientation on their first day of work at UCOR.

Oak Ridge, Tenn., May 23, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) welcomed its largest class of summer interns this week. With 40 students this year, the 2023 class is almost 40% larger than in 2022.

The intern program is a major part of the company’s workforce development effort. As part of its 10-year cleanup contract with the Department of Energy, UCOR is committed to maintaining a strong pipeline of environmental cleanup workers in Oak Ridge, especially in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

“We are excited to welcome back 10 members of the class who also interned with us last year,” said intern program coordinator Shannon Potter. “We have great opportunities for students across a broad range of fields, including supply chain, finance, engineering, information technology, industrial safety, and document management.”

Potter noted that more than half of this year’s interns are working in UCOR’s engineering department, which includes students working toward degrees in biomedical, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical, and nuclear engineering.

The class includes students from 14 schools across eight states. Of this year’s class, 36 applied through UCOR’s open solicitation for interns. The remaining four are part of DOE’s Mentorship for Environmental Scholars (MES) Program, which actively recruits undergraduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and other minority-serving institutions. The MES program provides extensive training to help students start careers in various research and management positions with DOE.

Colleges participating in this year’s program are:

Alabama A&M University, Alabama Colorado State, Colorado Florida International University, Florida Purdue University, Indiana Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky Murray State University, Kentucky University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, North Carolina Benedict College, South Carolina East Tennessee State University, Tennessee Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tennessee Technological University, Tennessee University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Tennessee University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Tennessee

UCOR begins recruiting interns each fall. Intern jobs are posted on UCOR’s employment page.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,100+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

