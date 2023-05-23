UCOR continues expanding summer intern program

Brad Jones 24 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

College interns gather for orientation on their first day of work at UCOR.

Oak Ridge, Tenn., May 23, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) welcomed its largest class of summer interns this week. With 40 students this year, the 2023 class is almost 40% larger than in 2022.

The intern program is a major part of the company’s workforce development effort. As part of its 10-year cleanup contract with the Department of Energy, UCOR is committed to maintaining a strong pipeline of environmental cleanup workers in Oak Ridge, especially in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

“We are excited to welcome back 10 members of the class who also interned with us last year,” said intern program coordinator Shannon Potter. “We have great opportunities for students across a broad range of fields, including supply chain, finance, engineering, information technology, industrial safety, and document management.”

Potter noted that more than half of this year’s interns are working in UCOR’s engineering department, which includes students working toward degrees in biomedical, chemical, civil, environmental, mechanical, and nuclear engineering.

The class includes students from 14 schools across eight states. Of this year’s class, 36 applied through UCOR’s open solicitation for interns. The remaining four are part of DOE’s Mentorship for Environmental Scholars (MES) Program, which actively recruits undergraduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and other minority-serving institutions. The MES program provides extensive training to help students start careers in various research and management positions with DOE.

Colleges participating in this year’s program are:

  1. Alabama A&M University, Alabama
  2. Colorado State, Colorado
  3. Florida International University, Florida
  4. Purdue University, Indiana
  5. Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky
  6. Murray State University, Kentucky
  7. University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky
  8. North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, North Carolina
  9. Benedict College, South Carolina
  10. East Tennessee State University, Tennessee
  11. Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee
  12. Tennessee Technological University, Tennessee
  13. University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Tennessee
  14. University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Tennessee

UCOR begins recruiting interns each fall. Intern jobs are posted on UCOR’s employment page.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,100+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

2023 State of Housing Report outlines shifts in market, changes ahead

Housing prices and inventory expected to stay steady as sales subside The Knoxville Area Association …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: