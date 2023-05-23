Sheriff’s deputies and Kingston Police arrest man with assistance of a drone this morning

A press release from Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with The Sheriffs Dept states that this morning around 9:15 AM Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office discovered that a male (Joseph Waldo of Rockwood) was in the parking lot of the Roane County Courthouse and had warrants for Violation of Probation and Criminal Trespassing. When the Deputies attempted to approach Waldo, he ran out of the parking lot in the direction of the Sonic. Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kingston City Police Officers were able to contain Waldo in that area, while Deputy Michael Murphy conducted an aerial search with a drone. Deputy Murphy was able to locate Waldo hiding underneath a pile of pallets by using the FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) Camera. Deputy Murphy was able to direct Law Enforcement to Waldo’s location, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Waldo after arrest

