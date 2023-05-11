Fundraiser scheduled for Saturday at Harriman Riverfront Park to assist Walnut Hill Baptist Youth

This coming Saturday, May 13th, at the David Webb Riverfront Park in Harriman, the Walnut Hill Baptist Church youth are hosting a craft festival with plenty to do and to get involved in. Vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up for a $40 fee, and food trucks will also be available and welcome. There will be singing, shopping, axe throwing, plus a lot more fun for the entire family and a way also to help the youth at Walnut Hill Baptist Church. If you want to sell your wares and set up a booth, please contact Melissa Ramsey, event coordinator, at 865- 216-2730 or Pastor Rick Mcabee at 865 396-1858. That’s this Saturday at Riverfront Park in Harriman, 9:00am to 5:00pm.
