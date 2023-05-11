Interstate 40 Westbound shut down last night due to multi-vehicle accident near Harriman

Interstate 40 last night was shut down just before the Harriman westbound exit ramp due to a multi-vehicle accident involving a couple of big trucks. The Interstate remained closed for about an hour and a half before any tow trucks could get to the scene. TDOT sent out an arrow board to help keep traffic in one lane as they moved by the accident scene until it was cleared. We are still waiting for the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol on this accident and how many vehicles were involved. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. last night and the interstate remained closed to just after 11:00pm.
Tags accident Big rig crash Harriman Exit Interstate 40 Multi-vehicle Roane County trucks
