Comptroller’s Office Congratulates Nine Counties with Clean Audits

The nine counties are Blount, Cannon, Campbell, Cumberland, Giles, Hamblen, Roane, Sevier, and Unicoi.

The annual audits for these counties were completed without any findings. Audit findings are used to report on weaknesses, deficiencies, or areas of noncompliance within government operations.

All nine counties are being recognized today at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference in Gatlinburg.

“These nine counties should be proud,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I commend all of the elected officials, leaders, and county staff who have committed to a well-run government that serves its citizens well.”

This honor is especially noteworthy for Blount, Cumberland, Giles, Roane, and Hamblen counties, which have received clean audits for two years in a row. Blount County has received a clean audit in seven of the last eight fiscal years.

The 91 Tennessee counties audited by the Comptroller’s Office received a total of 308 findings in fiscal year 2022. This represents an average of 3.38 findings per county. In fiscal year 2021, Tennessee counties received an average of 3.05 findings in their annual audit reports.

To view all Tennessee county audit reports, click here.

