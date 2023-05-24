Comptroller’s Office Congratulates Nine Counties with Clean Audits

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

The nine counties are Blount, Cannon, Campbell, Cumberland, Giles, Hamblen, Roane, Sevier, and Unicoi.

The annual audits for these counties were completed without any findings. Audit findings are used to report on weaknesses, deficiencies, or areas of noncompliance within government operations.

All nine counties are being recognized today at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference in Gatlinburg.

“These nine counties should be proud,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I commend all of the elected officials, leaders, and county staff who have committed to a well-run government that serves its citizens well.”

This honor is especially noteworthy for Blount, Cumberland, Giles, Roane, and Hamblen counties, which have received clean audits for two years in a row. Blount County has received a clean audit in seven of the last eight fiscal years.

The 91 Tennessee counties audited by the Comptroller’s Office received a total of 308 findings in fiscal year 2022. This represents an average of 3.38 findings per county. In fiscal year 2021, Tennessee counties received an average of 3.05 findings in their annual audit reports.

To view all Tennessee county audit reports, click here.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Town of Oliver Springs Met for a Budget Workshop Last Night

The Town Council for Oliver Springs met yesterday at 6:00 p.m. for a budget work …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: