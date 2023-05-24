Coalfield Defeats Resilient Jo Byrns in Elimination Game

Coalfield’s Levi Brasil waits to start the Bottom of the 7th Inning today at Eagleville, HS in the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament. Coalfield won 6-4. Photo by Cathy Bird

The Yellow Jackets of Coalfield surged ahead of the Red Devils of Jo Byrns High School (Cedar Hill, Robertson County) 6-1 in the 4th inning then had to hold on to win 6-4 in an elimination game today at Eagleville High School in Eagleville, TN in the TSSAA State Championships.

Coalfield got on the board in the first inning as Cole Hines started the inning off with a single to left, a walk, a fielder’s choice, then a walk and Hines scored on a throw to 2nd.

Jo Byrns evened things up at one in the bottom of the second inning after back-to-back doubles by Adam Riley then Zach Worsham, scoring Riley.

Coalfield pulled away for good with five runs in the fourth inning. The inning started with back-to-back walks, then an error that scored Zach Armstrong. A fielder’s choice scored Jackson Treece. Levi Heidle scored on an error by the catcher, then back-to-back singles scored Rommel Conlon and Reilly Brown

Jo Byrns notched three runs in the fifth inning. Jo Byrns was led by Antwaun Lucas and Kolby Harris, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Brasil was the winning pitcher for Coalfield. The lefty surrendered four runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one. Luke Treece, who was named Class 1A Mr. Baseball yesterday, threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Treece recorded the last three outs, all by strikeout, to earn the save for Coalfield.

Seth Snyder took the loss for Jo Byrns. He allowed zero hits and two runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one.

Carson Meeks started the game for Jo Byrns. Meeks surrendered one run on one hit over one-third of an inning

Brickey Cox went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Jo Byrns in hits.

Cole Hines led Coalfield with two hits in four at bats.

FINAL STATS OF THE GAME

