Rockwood Police arrest man for guns and illegal drugs Tuesday

On Tuesday, Rockwood police around 11:30 pm were sent to 707 North Front Avenue near the community center where a caller stated to 9-1-1, he heard shots fired in the residence. Upon arrival, the Rockwood police identified the person staying there as 29-year-old Gunnar Trey Mitchell. After interviewing Mitchell, he stated he thought there was someone trying to come through his back door, so he fired the weapon. After the investigation and searching of the residence the police report states that it was determined that several firearms were inside and many illegal narcotics including marijuana, meth, digital, scales, THC wax, and other drug paraphernalia. Mitchell was taken to the Roane County Jail and booked in on several charges including firing a weapon in the commission of a felony and quite a bit of drug related charges and violation of a drug free school zone being near the community center. He was booked in on bonds totally $250,000 but was released on Wednesday according to jail records.

Gunnar Trey Mitchell

Age/Race/Sex:29 / W / M

Date of Birth:02/01/1994

Booking Number:25978

Booked:04/04/2023

Released:04/05/2023

Arresting Agency:ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time:04/04/2023 07:11

Bond: $250,000.00

1 – Employing firearm during commission of a dangerous felony

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

2 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

3 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $50,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

4 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or More

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

5 – Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of Schedule III drug (fine not greater than $50,000)

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $35,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

6 – Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule V drug

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $30,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

7 – Manuf Sell Delivery Drug Free School Zone

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $16,250.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

8 – Possession Of Legend Drugs W/O Prescription

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $30,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

9 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $16,250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

10 – Employing firearm during commission of a dangerous felony

Offense Date: 04/04/2023

Bond: $15,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...