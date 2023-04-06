Rockwood Police arrest man for guns and illegal drugs Tuesday

On Tuesday, Rockwood police around 11:30 pm were sent to 707 North Front Avenue near the community center where a caller stated to 9-1-1, he heard shots fired in the residence. Upon arrival, the Rockwood police identified the person staying there as 29-year-old Gunnar Trey Mitchell. After interviewing Mitchell, he stated he thought there was someone trying to come through his back door, so he fired the weapon. After the investigation and searching of the residence the police report states that it was determined that several firearms were inside and many illegal narcotics including marijuana, meth, digital, scales, THC wax, and other drug paraphernalia. Mitchell was taken to the Roane County Jail and booked in on several charges including firing a weapon in the commission of a felony and quite a bit of drug related charges and violation of a drug free school zone being near the community center. He was booked in on bonds totally $250,000 but was released on Wednesday according to jail records.
Gunnar Trey Mitchell
Age/Race/Sex:29 / W / M
Date of Birth:02/01/1994
Booking Number:25978
Booked:04/04/2023
Released:04/05/2023
Arresting Agency:ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time:04/04/2023 07:11
Bond: $250,000.00
1 – Employing firearm during commission of a dangerous felony
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
2 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $20,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
3 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $50,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
4 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or More
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $35,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
5 – Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of Schedule III drug (fine not greater than $50,000)
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $35,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
6 – Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule V drug
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $30,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
7 – Manuf Sell Delivery Drug Free School Zone
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $16,250.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
8 – Possession Of Legend Drugs W/O Prescription
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $30,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
9 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $16,250.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
10 – Employing firearm during commission of a dangerous felony
Offense Date: 04/04/2023
Bond: $15,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: