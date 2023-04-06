Kingston Police arrest man found unresponsive for DUI

Kingston Police were sent to check out an unresponsive individual in a pickup near the area of the Weigel’s store on Gallahar Road just before noon today. Kingston Fire First Responders also responded as well as a Roane County ambulance. After police arrived, they located a male subject in the vehicle unresponsive but after using several doses of Narcan he came to. After their investigation according to police and after being checked out by paramedics, he was transported to the county jail on a DUI charge.
Tags DUI Gallahar Road kingston Kingston Police Department Narcan Roane County
