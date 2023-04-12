Roane State hosts open house for future teachers

Roane State Community College’s Education Department is hosting a pair of open houses this month for anyone interested in pursuing a career in education.

The first event will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET in room 336 of the Goff Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus.

The second event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. ET in room 224 of the O’Brien Building on the Roane County Campus.

Everyone is invited to attend and learn more about teaching and other opportunities within the field of education. High school students who may be considering this career path will especially benefit from the information provided during the open house.

“East Tennessee schools are in need of teachers at all levels of instruction, so we are working to bridge that gap,” explained Stacie Bradshaw, an associate professor of education at Roane State. “Our education programs prepare future teachers for a rewarding and creative career as they kickstart their journey into the classroom.”

Roane State’s Education Department offers classes for students transferring to a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree and obtain a teaching license. Programs for early childhood (Pre-K-3rd grade), elementary (grades K-5), secondary (grades 6-12), and special education are all currently offered.

Additionally, 2+2 programs with Tennessee Technological University are available for those pursuing elementary education. Students complete the first two years of coursework at RSCC working toward their associate degree.

Pre-registration is not required for the open house events. Attendees are welcome to drop-in anytime. Light refreshments will be served. For additional information, please contact Stacie Bradshaw at bradshawsn@roanestate.edu.

Learn more about the RSCC Education Department online at roanestate.edu/education.

