Mr. Joe Allen Davis, age 54 of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home

He is survived by two sons, Shane and Tony.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs from 1-2:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Davis Family Cemetery, 145 Patricia Lane, Clinton, TN.

