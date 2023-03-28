CCSO: Man arrested after mail thefts

A LaFollette man was taken into custody by deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office after investigators say he admitted to stealing mail.

According to the CCSO, deputies received several complaints of mail being stolen in several areas—namely, the Back Valley Road, Carr Wynn, Coolidge, and Davis Chapel communities—on Monday, and their investigation led them to a residence on Coolidge Road, where they located a car matching the description of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the thefts. The CCSO says that, while being questioned by detectives on Monday, 22-year-old Patrick Scott Leach admitted to taking mail from people’s boxes in various spots around the county.

A search of Leach’s home turned up “hundreds” of pieces of mail from several addresses throughout the county, according to a CCSO press release. Leach was arrested and taken to the Campbell County Jail. Officials say that further charges are likely and that the CCSO is working with the US Postal Inspector investigators on this case.

