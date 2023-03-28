AAA: TN gas prices up from last week

Brad Jones 41 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

from AAA

(AAA) Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices are up four cents, on average, compared to last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.13 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 89 cents less than one year ago.

“We’ve seen an uptick in gas demand the last couple of weeks thanks to better driving weather and spring break road trips, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA –However, recent lower crude oil prices have helped to keep pump price increases in check, despite increasing demand alongside tightening supplies. She say’s We are still very much experiencing the seasonal fluctuation that we typically expect this time of year. As we head into this week, it’s very likely Tennesseans will continue to see a wide range of fluctuating gas prices across the state.”

Quick Facts

26% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.90 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.44 for regular unleaded
Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Y-12 fire in February caused by ‘known hazard’

Officials at Y-12 in Oak Ridge say they have determined the cause of last month’s …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: