Commission Sends Three Names to Governor For 7th Judicial District Chancery Court Vacancy

Anderson County Courthouse

02/24/23

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met today, Friday, February 24, 2023, to consider six candidates for the chancery court vacancy in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Anderson County. The vacancy was created by the resignation of the Honorable M. Nichole Cantrell, effective January 31, 2023.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following names:

James W. “Jamie” Brooks, Jr.

Karen G. Crutchfield

H. Daniel Forrester

The Commission has forwarded the names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

One comment

  1. David Hennessee
    February 24, 2023 at 6:20 pm

    I recommend Jamie Brooks

    Reply

