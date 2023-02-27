Jennifer Maxine Turpin, Oakdale

Jennifer Maxine Turpin, age 52, made the trip to Heaven with Jesus while her family was close by her side. A resident of Oakdale, TN, and a member of Mill Baptist Church most of her life.

She was born to Ronald & Faye Barger. She loved fishing and camping, just like her parents, and on a pretty day you could find her at the lake trying to catch whatever would bite. She never was willing to bait a hook, making whoever was there do it for her. She loved to bake and would make the best desserts, especially dirt cake. She was the most thoughtful and humble woman, putting anyone’s needs above her own. She loved her family fiercely and was especially proud to be a Nay-Nay to 3 grandkids. She would never let you leave without a hug and I love you goodbye. She was never wrong and never apologized. She was always right, like most mom’s are, and would let you know if you weren’t doing something the right way (her way). She could always pick the perfect switch off a tree branch and would often carry one if the need arose for it. She wouldn’t hesitate to use it in front of God and everyone around. She also knew how to love like no mama could, with an endless supply of hugs, and I love you’s.

Her biggest fault though was she was never on time, often saying that she would be late to her own funeral. Knowing her she probably will be. She loved Jesus and had a great testimony, she would gladly tell you about the day Jesus saved her. Her biggest prayer is the rest of her family and friends would accept the gift of salvation, so they could be reunited once again.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents Ronald & Faye Barger.

Brother: Ricky Barger.

She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 32 years: Carl Turpin.

Favorite son and daughter-in-law: Ronald & Alyssa Turpin of Oakdale.

Two special and loving daughters: Kimberly Turpin also of Oakdale and Beth Turpin of Rockwood.

And she loved Missy Kilby as her daughter as well.

Bestest sister: Sue Kilby of Oakdale.

Three grandkids who she would hurt you over: Brylee, Grant, and Issac.

Sister-in-law: Cindy Barger of Oakdale.

And along with many other friends and family.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 27, 2023, from (all times approximate) 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Jennifer Maxine Turpin.

