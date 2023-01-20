Roane man jailed on alleged sex crimes

All the details of a Roane County man’s arrest are not readily available today as 45-year-old James Walter Gunter was taken into custody Tuesday evening at a business in Loudon County and brought to the Roane County Jail and booked in on substantial charges including:

Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child

2 counts of Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

and 44 counts of Statutory Rape By An Authority Figure.

Gunter is to appear before General Sessions Judge Stevens on March 07 this year and is in jail on bonds for all counts of over 1.3 million dollars

James Walter Gunter

Race W Sex M Eye Color HAZ Hair Color BRO Weight 255 Height 6 00 Admit Date 01-17-2023 Admit Time 10:03 PM Confining Agency Roane

