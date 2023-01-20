Roane man jailed on alleged sex crimes

Brad Jones

All the details of a Roane County man’s arrest are not readily available today as 45-year-old James Walter Gunter was taken into custody Tuesday evening at a business in Loudon County and brought to the Roane County Jail and booked in on substantial charges including:

Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child
2 counts of Trafficking for Sexual Servitude
and 44 counts of Statutory Rape By An Authority Figure.

Gunter is to appear before General Sessions Judge Stevens on March 07 this year and is in jail on bonds for all counts of over 1.3 million dollars

James Walter Gunter

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorHAZ
Hair ColorBRO
Weight255
Height6 00
Admit Date01-17-2023
Admit Time10:03 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Continuous Sexual Abuse Of Child01-17-2023General Sessions Stevens03-07-2023$21,739.15Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
