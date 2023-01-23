Mr. Paul Scott, Oakdale

Mr. Paul Scott, 91, of Oakdale passed away on January 19, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force. While working night shift (on the gun tower at Brush Mtn Prison) Paul was saved by God’s amazing grace. He retired from Brushy after 30 years of service. He was married to his loving wife for 58 years. Paul loved the Lord and he loved his family. His favorite thing to do was to attend church at every service. He loved his little dog named Lola who was constantly by his side. He is now with the Lord and his son Steve for all eternity.

He is preceded in death by his son: Steve Scott.

Parents: Wilbur & Della Scott

Brothers: Russell Scott and JC Scott.

Sister: Pauline Stringfield.

He is survived by his wife: Patricia Underwood Scott.

Daughter & son-in-law: Donna & Todd Stewart.

Grandchildren: Clay Scott, Natalie & husband Garrett Nelson, Stone & wife Sierra Stewart, and Shelby Stewart.

Great grandchildren: Myka Scott and Olivia Scott.

Sisters: Anita Langley, Wilma Witcher, and Rita Jeffers.

Brother-in-law: Jack Witcher.

Sister-in-law: Sue Scott.

Along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will meet Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery in Knoxville with grandson Bro. Stone Stewart officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Paul Scott.

