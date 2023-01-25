Andre Dominique Fritts, 37

Andre Dominique Fritts, being 37 years and 3 days, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, January 22, 2023. Andre served in the US Army Reserve. He was loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, and father.

Andre was preceded in death by his Papa, Willie “Bill” New in January 2021. Survivors include his precious children, Kaydence, Kaylynn, and Malachi; parents, Janie New and Gerald Fritts; brothers, Alec (Tiffany), Aaron (Erin), Cody (McKenzie), and Quentin; nieces, Jailah, Lexie, Zaveah, and Veda; nephew, Zane; grandparents, Searcy New and Curtis & Theresa Fritts; uncles, Curt Fritts and David New (Beth); special cousins, Logan and family, Jessi and family, Noah, Josh and Carnella; as well as many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and his Kentucky Families.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude for the compassion and care given to Andre by the doctors & staff at MMC and the home health nurses during his extended illness.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Friday, January 27, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Rev. James Raffety officiating. A private interment will be held. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Andre, please visit our floral store.

