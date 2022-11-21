Melissa Ann Lee Yother, Harriman

Mrs. Melissa Ann Lee Yother, age 54 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman. She was born on February 27, 1968. She previously attended the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle & Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga, where she served in their bus ministry. She always loved going to church and her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed playing Bingo with the other residents at the Renaissance Terrace. She is preceded in death by her parents: Elouise & Arnold Lee; Husband: John Yother; Siblings: Ricky Gene Lee, Thomas Jefferson Lee, Ronald Lee, Donald Lee, and Nancy Joyce Lee. She is survived by:

Son: Zack Barrows (Ashley Quarles)

Sisters: Alice Baker, Donna Warner, Diane Stricklan (Lynn), Tammy Lee

Brothers: David Arnold Lee

Billy Lee

Charles Edward Lee

Fred Randall Lee (Stan)

Ronnie Lee

Jimmy Lee

And many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 25, from 12:00 – 2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Bro. Jeff Ward officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN.

