Tennessee Secretary of State Scam Warning

Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants you to be aware of a new scam targeting businesses and individuals in Tennessee.

The scam is an official-looking mailer titled “Tennessee UCC Statement Request Form,” that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of a UCC-1 financing statement filed against them.

This is rarely the case.

Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett. http://www.tn.gov/sos/

The company sending the scam mailer, TN UCC Statement Service, charges $107 for the same form that is available from our office for only $15.

Businesses and individuals that do want a copy of a UCC-1 financing statement can quickly and easily request one directly from our office by visiting our website.

We encourage you to be wary of any mailings from third-party companies that say they will work with our office on your behalf. They are not affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State.

If you receive a suspicious mailer about a UCC-1 financing statement, please report it to our office by phone at 615-741-2286 or by email. To learn more about the scam, visit our website sos.tn.gov/newsroom