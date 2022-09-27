From East to West Tennessee, Farms Offer Outdoor Family Activities This Fall

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween.

“Now more than ever it’s important to support your local farms,” Vera Ann Myers of Myers Farm in Hawkins County said. “By visiting a farm this fall, you will have an opportunity to learn and experience outdoor fun, purchase a pumpkin, explore a corn maze, or sit by a fire with your family and friends.”

If you are looking for the perfect adventure this season, you’re in luck. Many pick-your-own pumpkin patches are already open, and most operations will be well under way the beginning of October.

Sunset Valley Farms in Henderson County is also ready for autumn visitors. “By visiting your local pumpkin patch, not only are you supporting your local farmers, but you’re learning what goes on at a farm,” owner Brian Muetze said. “My recommendation is to unplug from the business of life and enjoy what the farm has to offer—take in the scenery, see the magic of how things grow, and most of all enjoy the experience with those you love.”

There are currently 864 Pick Tennessee Product businesses that offer activities like wagon rides, fishing, horseback riding, pick your own produce, and cut your own Christmas tree, as well as on-farm lodging, wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Check out agritourism opportunities near you by visiting www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/fun-education.html. Or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal activities, artisan farm products, and recipes.

