Tennessee Secretary of State and Tennessee General Assembly Save Tennessee Charities Over Two Million Dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett is pleased to announce that the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Senator Joey Hensley and Representative Rush Bricken keeping the reduced $10 fee for all charitable filings in place for fiscal year 2023, saving Tennessee non-profits an estimated $2.1 million.

“When Tennesseans donate their hard-earned dollars, they want to see that money used to carry out the non-profit organization’s charitable work not go to government reserves,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Senator Hensley and Representative Bricken working with our office to sponsor this legislation that supports the great work Tennessee’s charitable organizations do across our state.”

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2021 to reduce all fees charged under the Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Act to $10 for the 2022 fiscal year. Charitable filing fees typically range from $50 to $240.  Sen. Hensley and Rep. Bricken’s legislation extends the fee reduction for the upcoming fiscal year. 

“Our charitable organizations in Tennessee do so much good to improve our communities and help citizens,” said Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald. “During this time of record inflation, Tennessee non-profits need to be able to keep as much money as possible so they can reach more people and provide greater services. I am glad that through this legislation our nonprofits will be able to deploy an additional $2.1 million into the services they provide to our citizens.”

“Tennesseans are incredibly generous, and the donations they give to non-profits across our state each year deserve to stay with those important organizations,” said Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma. “I was proud to sponsor this legislation to reduce charitable filing fees for another year in Tennessee. By doing so, we will help ensure millions of dollars in contributions remain with non-profits that offer essential support to individuals across our state.”

Governor Bill Lee signed the legislation into law on April 14, 2022. Public Chapter Act 867 takes effect July 1, 2022. 

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Division of Business and Charitable Organizations, visit sos.tn.gov/charities.

