Thomas Lamance Hall, formerly of Lancing

Thomas Lamance Hall

2/17/45-5/15/22

On Sunday, May 15, as the new days dawn broke, Thomas awoke as he always did giving thanks for another day.

Though his body was frail and tired, his spirit was full of grateful appreciation to be able to draw another determined breath every second he was graced on earth. He lived on his own terms but was happy to leave when the Lord called him into his eternal care.

Thomas was very passionate about music. During his lifetime he owned a music store full of records, albums, and tapes with a wide range of genres. He also loved cars. At one time he owned a brand new T-top Trans Am with red interior. Boy he loved that car.

His true love were his three daughters Carol, Carla, and Melody. This love flows over to his son-in-law Todd and Tim whom he considered the sons he never had.

Tom loved being outdoors, staying busy, and the sunshine. Maybe it was the warmth from the sunshine, or the fact he swore the sun shined on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom retired from a successful career with G.E. as a quality control engineer. After retiring he immersed himself in the Christian community. He was baptized at 7 hills church where he had declared himself to Jesus.

He participated as a volunteer in the “Heart the city “project of Greater Cincinnati. His sincere compassion and efforts toward helping others will be remembered and greatly missed by the community.

Tom was an entrepreneur at heart and passionate about trying new things. Throughout his lifetime he was recognized by many for his contagious smile and valiant lifestyle.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Elsa, and his daughter Barbie

A public visitation will be held for Tom on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 11 AM until 12 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held immediately following the visitation at 12PM at the Funeral Home. Tom will be laid to rest in private at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

