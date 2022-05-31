Shooting in Roane County leaves one dead, one injured

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Jones Rd in Rockwood in reference to someone being shot.  When Deputies arrived, they found that the initial victim, a 58-year-old-male, had been transported to Roane Medical Center via private vehicle.  The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.  He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.  Deputies were able to determine that the wife was the suspect in the shooting but when she was later found she was deceased, inside the residence.  The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.

