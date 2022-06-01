Samuel Baxter Wyatt, Rockwood

Mr. Samuel Baxter Wyatt, age 79, of Rockwood, TN passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born October 1, 1942, to Nannie Wyatt Gang and Martin Lee Wyatt in Philadelphia, TN. He was an Army veteran. He was employed by TVA for twenty years, and then for fifteen years by K-25, Y-12, and X-10. After retirement, he enjoyed time with his family. He liked fishing and boating on Watts Bar Lake and he loved time spent with his granddaughters. He was an honest, down-to-earth man who believed in hard work and he passed his legacy on to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Martin Lee Wyatt and Nannie Wyatt Gang; sister: Virginia “Jenny” McCuiston; and honorary father: Charles Isaac Gang.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helga Wyatt; Son: Scotty Wyatt (Melanie) of Knoxville, TN; Daughter: April Holloway (Travis) of Watertown, TN; Sisters: Dixie Hill and Margaret Moulton both of Rockwood, TN; Granddaughters: Olivia and Claire Wyatt of Knoxville, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mr. Wyatt. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Piney Grove Baptist Church 2325 Ruritan Road, Harriman, TN 37748 and their phone number is (865) 882-3366. Evans Mortuary is serving the family.

