KNOXVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Christopher M. Davidson (25), of Knoxville, on one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape. The indictment came after an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Davidson’s actions with a juvenile who was thirteen (13) years old at the time of the incident.

Evidence was obtained by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detective, Darrell Slater, and was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations for testing. The findings resulted in the presentation to the Grand Jury and Davidson’s arrest.

Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work of Darrell Slater on this case. “Detective Slater pours his heart and soul into his job. He works tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice. I am incredibly proud of the work he did on this case.” stated Sheriff Barker.

Davidson was arrested and released the same day after posting a $50,000 bond. He will remain out on bond pending trial.

