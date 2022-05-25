Paul Andrew Gunter, Wartburg

Mr. Paul Andrew Gunter, age 63 of Wartburg, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home. He was an Over the Road Truck Driver for more than 40 years and was a great provider for his family. Paul never met a stranger and loved a good cheeseburger.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Rosa Buckner Gunter.

One son: Lonnie Keith Gunter.

One brother: Lonnie Keith Gunter.

One stepson: Joshua Cox.

And one great-grandson: William Allen Cruze Lowe.

He is survived by his wife: Teresa Cox Gunter.

One son and daughter-in-law: Zachary and Taylor Ann Gunter.

One daughter: Jennifer Gunter.

Two brothers: J.C. and Billy Gunter.

One sister: Kay Gunter.

His stepdaughter: Christy Alfred and her husband David.

Five grandchildren: Toby and Dylan Byrd, Forrest and Courtney McBride, and Wade Lane Gunter.

And two great-granddaughters: Willow Christine and Priscilla Hazel Lowe.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Graveside services will be Friday afternoon at 1:00 PM in the Buckner Family Cemetery in Marshall, NC.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Paul Andrew Gunter.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

