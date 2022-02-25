Republican primary ballot set in Anderson County

Thursday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot for the May 3rd Republican Primary in Anderson County. In the primary, several incumbents are unopposed. They

include:

Circuit & Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer

Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt

Chancellor Nichole Cantrell

Public Defender Ann Coria

County Mayor Terry Frank

Trustee Regina Copeland

Sheriff Russell Barker

County Clerk Jeff Cole

Register of Deeds Tim Shelton

District 1 School Board member Jo Williams

District 2 School Board member Teresa Portwood

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch faces a challenger in the Republican primary from Lewis Ridenour.

Longtime Road Superintendent Gary Long faces a challenge for the first time in recent memory in the form of Brian Hutson.

General Session Division I Victoria Bowling is challenging General Sessions Judge Don Layton.

General Session Division II Judge Roger Miller is facing a primary challenge from Matt Tuck.

For the first time, the county elections will be partisan, with candidates having to declare a party affiliation, and this includes seats on the Anderson County Commission.

The district 1 candidates in the Republican primary are Harold Edwards, Ray Hagan, Rodney Jennings, and Tyler Mayes.

The district 2 primary will be contested between Steve Day, Michael Foster, Kimberly Meredith, and Denise Palmer.

District 3’s slate of candidates is made up of Charles Irwin, Lindsay Smith, and Shelly Vandagriff.

The district 4 primary features incumbent Tim Isbel being challenged by Amy Jones.

Incumbent District 5 Commissioners Robert McKamey and Jerry White are unopposed in the primary.

In District 6, incumbent Steve Mead is joined on the ballot by Anthony Allen.

Sabra Beauchamp and Steven Poppick will compete in district 7.

In District 8, Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin are vying for the Republican nomination to run in the August general election.

While there is technically a Democratic primary on May 3rd, county election officials say that no one chose to run.

