Hagerty Statement on Biden’s Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Brad Jones 9 seconds ago Featured, National News Leave a comment 2 Views

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an Associated Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court:

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination. As I indicated last month, I expect a nominee for the Supreme Court to have a strong record of and commitment to upholding the rule of law, applying our Constitution and laws as written, and respecting the special role of a judge in our system of checks and balances to interpret and apply the law impartially, and I look forward to meeting personally with Judge Jackson soon to learn first-hand about her background, beliefs, and perspective on the role of a Supreme Court justice.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

City of Oak Ridge Releases 24th Annual Water Quality Report

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2022) – The 24th annual water quality report is now …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: