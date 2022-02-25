Hagerty Statement on Biden’s Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an Associated Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court:

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination. As I indicated last month, I expect a nominee for the Supreme Court to have a strong record of and commitment to upholding the rule of law, applying our Constitution and laws as written, and respecting the special role of a judge in our system of checks and balances to interpret and apply the law impartially, and I look forward to meeting personally with Judge Jackson soon to learn first-hand about her background, beliefs, and perspective on the role of a Supreme Court justice.”

