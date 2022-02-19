GREENBACK MAN INDICTED ON CHILD RAPE CHARGES

The Anderson County Grand Jury has indicted Bradley P. King, 35, on three counts of Rape of a Child and three counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery. King has a Greenback address but has spent most of his time in Anderson County, including during the time of this alleged incident. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant, James Crowley, began investigating King after reports of sexual misconduct between King and the minor child of his girlfriend at the time. Det. Sgt. Crowley completed his investigation and presented his case to the Grand Jury which returned indictments on King. Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work by Sgt. Crowley and the victim. “Sgt. Crowley is the best of the best. He has an unwavering passion to protect victims. His work on this case was remarkable” Barker stated. He continued “Moreover, I cannot express enough how proud I am of the victim in this case. Brave and courageous are understatements. Because of that we have locked away a dangerous man and removed him from our communities” Barker concluded. King was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this week without incident. He is still in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.

KING, BRADLEY P

Age: 35

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M

City: GREENBACK

Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond RAPE OF A CHILD 50000 RAPE OF A CHILD 50000 RAPE OF A CHILD 50000 AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 50000 AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 50000 AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 50000

