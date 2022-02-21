Former Roane Medical Center Building slated to be sold to Ghost Hunters Organization

Photo by Kris Coppinger on Facebook

As the future of the former Roane Medical Center in downtown Harriman may be only a few weeks away. During Tuesday’s Harriman city council meeting council member Kenyon Mee brought up to the council that he received word that the former Hospital may sell for $25,000 to the paranormal group out of South Pittsburg Tn. who wants it for ghost-hunting tours. After discussing this further it was determined that the city council has no say into who buys the building as it is now owned by the Harriman Industrial Development board, and they have sole rights on selling the property to whom they feel like is a good deal. Council member Mee wanted to make it clear that most citizens did not know this measure was in place and that some may have thought the city still had the say as to who buys it. Harriman Mayor Wayne Best weighed in saying that he found out the Harriman industrial board took sole possession several years ago under the previous administration and he found out more as the city was determining whether to tear down the old building, however the cost was to exceed $1.6 million dollars.

The Industrial Development board for Harriman will meet next week TUESDAY FEB 22ND at 6pm at City Hall with the group from South Pittsburg Tennessee to finalize the deal for $5,000 a year for five years. Apparently, all parties involved think it is best to use the building rather than tear it down or let it sit dormant. The Industrial Development board for Harriman is an all-volunteer board and they do not receive pay from the city. Their meetings are supposed to be open to the public, but they do not post their meetings in the newspaper, and we here at TV 12 do not receive a notice either. That may change as City Manager Scott Mason did address this at Tuesday’s meeting saying he would make sure members of the council and the public know when they meet since they have such a vital interest in what comes in and goes out in the city as far as structures downtown.

