CCSO Deputy Foils Burglary Attempt

Brad Jones

A Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a woman after he interrupted her during a burglary-in-progress. Sunday, a deputy responded to a home on Water Street in the Speedwell community after a caller reported hearing broken glass and said that a woman had broken into the house.

The deputy arrived and found the exterior storm door and the interior door open, with broken glass visible. Deputy Tim Powers, according to a press release, then noticed movement inside the house and ordered that person to show themselves.

A woman identified as Tonya Suttles came outside and was taken into custody without incident. According to a CCSO press release, Suttles faces charges of aggravated burglary and vandalism over $1000.

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

