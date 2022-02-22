THP: 3 hurt, 1 charged after Claxton crash

An accident last week in Claxton injured three people and left one man facing charges. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday, February 17th shortly before 7 pm near Bull Run Road and Highway 25. The THP says that a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed over the centerline and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, injuring the driver of the Jeep and his passenger, but not the driver of the pickup. The Jeep was struck from behind by a Ford Escape. The driver of the Ford was injured in the crash, according to the THP, but the seven-month-old child inside that car was not hurt.

A fourth vehicle, a Mercedes, was struck by debris from the collision.

THP says that the driver of the Jeep was identified as Robert Tapp, and that he was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, failing to maintain his lane of travel and violations of the insurance and registration laws.

