Layton Announces Plans to Run for Another 8-Year Term

(Submitted) General Sessions Judge, Don A. Layton announced plans to seek a fourth term to serve the people of Anderson County as General Sessions Judge, Division I. He has presided over General Sessions Court since 1998. General Sessions Court Division I hears and processes more cases than any other court in Anderson County. The Court produces more revenue than any other court in Anderson County,

Judge Layton is recognized throughout the state as a leader and innovator. He has been chosen as President of the 200 plus members, General Sessions Judges Conference. He is a frequent instructor and lecturer at state and educational conferences.

He and his wife Mary have resided in Oak Ridge and have been married for Fifty-two years. They have two children, Amy Layton, and Chris, both public school educators. They have two grandchildren.

