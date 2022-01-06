Layton Announces Plans to Run for Another 8-Year Term

Brad Jones 16 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

(Submitted) General Sessions Judge, Don A. Layton announced plans to seek a fourth term to serve the people of Anderson County as General Sessions Judge, Division I. He has presided over General Sessions Court since 1998. General Sessions Court Division I hears and processes more cases than any other court in Anderson County. The Court produces more revenue than any other court in Anderson County,

Judge Layton is recognized throughout the state as a leader and innovator. He has been chosen as President of the 200 plus members, General Sessions Judges Conference. He is a frequent instructor and lecturer at state and educational conferences.

He and his wife Mary have resided in Oak Ridge and have been married for Fifty-two years. They have two children, Amy Layton, and Chris, both public school educators. They have two grandchildren.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

World Wise Wednesdays set for Jan. 19, 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Jan. 3, 2022) – The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: