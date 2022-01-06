Harriman Police Find Large Indoor Pot Grow Scene

On 1/5/2022, the Harriman Police Department Narcotics Division, along with members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of a building near the downtown area of Harriman. During that investigation, a search warrant of the building was executed and an indoor grow crime scene was secured and processed. The results of those extensive efforts gleaned the seizure of an undisclosed amount of suspected marijuana (cultivated and growing), along with various items of narcotics paraphernalia. A suspect was identified and the investigation continues.
Tags cultivated Harriman Police Department indoor grow marijuana pot grow Roane County Roane County Sheriff's Department Search Warrant Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Check Also
World Wise Wednesdays set for Jan. 19, 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Jan. 3, 2022) – The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library …